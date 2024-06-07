Jennifer Hudson Is All Dressed Up in Beautiful Frocks

Jennifer Hudson showed off a variety of dress styles on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week.

The host wore a sleek red gown that illustrated her love of glamour, a denim dress that showed off her down-to-earth side, and a leopard print look that represented JHud’s playful personality.

See the rest of Jennifer’s show fashion from this past week!

It Has Pockets!

On Monday, June 3, Jennifer welcomed Ben Platt wearing an olive green All Saints cargo jumpsuit and stilettos with a snakeskin print. JHud wore her hair in a long ponytail and oversized hoop earrings.

A Ravishing Red Mermaid

On Tuesday, June 4, Jennifer sat down with Morris Chestnut while dressed in a red, long-sleeved Norma Kamali gown with a mock turtleneck and a mermaid silhouette.

She accessorized with silver jewelry and silver eyeglass frames, topping it all off with a sparkly pink manicure.

Denim Doll

Jennifer chose a denim dress with a pleated skirt and matching belt from Zara to interview Glen Powell on Wednesday, June 5, coordinating with silver slingback pumps from Aldo.

Fierce Frock

Perhaps inspired by Hug Your Cat Day earlier in the week (June 4), JHud welcomed Shay Mitchell on Thursday, June 6, wearing an eye-catching leopard print dress from Alice + Olivia and bronze pumps from Aldo.

Putting the cherry on the top of this fun feline look was Jennifer’s black cat-eye frames.

As Good as Gold

On Friday, June 7, Jennifer had a ball with comedian Ron Funches while donning a white blazer, a golden yellow cami, and whitewashed skinny jeans with a rip at the knee.

JHud’s gold heels made this whole look pop with sparkle and shine!