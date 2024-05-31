Ben Platt, Malika Andrews

Jennifer then chats with kid surfer AJ Iredell from Carlsbad, California. AJ, a regional champion who has been surfing since he was 3 years old, is a beloved member of the local surf community. He’s also passionate about teaching others about the sport. Every year, he volunteers with the nonprofit Waves of Impact, which offers free surf camps for kids in need. Several of the campers come back annually to see AJ and say it’s the best part of their year.