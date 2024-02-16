Missouri Nonprofit Helps Families in Need by Providing ‘Social Service with Love’

Sponsored by American Family Insurance | Jennifer Hudson is putting her spotlight on an incredible nonprofit founder who is providing solutions to address the needs of vulnerable populations in Missouri.

Jennifer welcomed Shay Jefferson, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Family ResourceCenter, to the “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The Family Resource Center, located in Belton, Missouri, offers services for families and individuals who need it most: seniors, single mothers, and those facing hardships due to poverty, low income, food insecurity, or homelessness.

Shay put it more succinctly: “We offer social service with love.”

Shay shared that she was inspired to launch her nonprofit after experiencing poverty firsthand. She recalls having the lights turned off in her home with her children for a month because she couldn’t afford to pay the bill and she made too much money to receive government assistance.

“There’s quite a few gaps between welfare and self-sufficiency, and it’s our belief that if you are willing to make one step, we’re willing to make a step with you so that you can achieve the life that you deserve,” Shay told Jennifer on the show.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Next up, Shay is planning the opening of the FRC’s first pay-what-you-can diner called the Spot. “You come in, you order food,” she said. “If you can pay, pay. If you can’t, don’t.”

Inspired by her dedication to assisting vulnerable populations, Jennifer surprised Shay with a $10,000 so the Family Resource Center can continue to help Missouri families in need.

For Black History Month, Jennifer has teamed up with American Family Insurance to celebrate dreamers who change the world.

For more information and to learn how to donate to the Family Resource Center, visit mofamilyresourcecenter.org.