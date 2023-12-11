South Central L.A. Community Hero Gets a Big Surprise from JHud’s Audience

Jennifer Hudson wants you to know about this hero from South Central Los Angeles who is doing amazing things to uplift his community.

Tyrone Nance was born and raised in South Central L.A., a neighborhood he calls “the heartbeat of Los Angeles.”

“It is a thriving community where so many brilliant people are finding ways to impact the community by using their platforms,” he told Jennifer on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Tyrone launched his nonprofit, It’s Bigger Than Us, in 2020 to provide solution-based resources to underserved families in South Central.

IBTU carries out its mission through programming that includes weekly outreach events that address food disparity and critical health care needs.

The organization also aims to engage with the community by hosting listening sessions, surveys, volunteer opportunities, and youth programming to supplement students’ education.

In 2022, IBTU served more than 97,000 people and more than 9,400 families!

“Hope has to be greater than fear,” he told JHud. “That’s why it’s bigger than us.”

The organization also hosts an annual campaign called Tis the Season, where they give out toys to those in need. They’ve given out 40,000 toys over the past four years!

Jennifer had a special surprise in store for Tyrone: Every member of her live studio audience brought a wrapped gift to contribute to his holiday campaign!

Learn more about It’s Bigger Than Us by visiting itsbiggerthanusla.org.