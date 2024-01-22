Girls Make Beats: How This Nonprofit Is Paving the Way for Future Female Music Producers

Jennifer Hudson is shining a light on a program that is helping girls and young women find success in the male-dominated music industry.

Jennifer welcomed Tiffany Miranda of Los Angeles, California, to Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Tiffany is the founder and executive director of Girls Make Beats, a nonprofit organization that empowers young girls ages 5 to 17 in underserved communities to become music producers, DJs, and audio engineers.

The organization offers workshops, camps, and after-school programs that teach girls the fundamentals of music production.

Music has always been a part of Tiffany’s life. She started her career as a recording artist at age 15 and appeared on “American Idol” and “The X Factor.” She has since worked with hip-hop artists like Pitbull, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled as a producer and engineer.

Tiffany told Jennifer that she faced many challenges as a woman in a male-dominated industry and found a sense of creative control by learning about music production and audio engineering.

She saw the need to have more women in these spaces, as women represent less than 3% of music producers. She started Girls Make Beats in 2012 in Miami to position girls at the forefront of music technology.

“It’s imperative for women and young girls to have creative expression that is authentic to them,” she told Jennifer. “We are super passionate about making sure that these girls have that state of power in these spaces that are typically male-dominated.”

The organization’s goal is to create a safe place for young girls and offer life-changing opportunities to their students — and at no cost!

To do this, Tiffany has fostered partnerships with companies like Apple, Spotify, Facebook, and major record labels to create various opportunities for the girls in the program.

“All the tools that the pros are using the girls are getting access to,” she told JHud.

Girls Make Beats has worked with over 500 young women, some who have since gone on to work with artists like Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson, and more.

Jennifer also invited some of Tiffany’s students to the show to hear their stories of how Girls Make Beats has impacted their lives.

Jennifer couldn’t let Tiffany and the girls leave without giving them a little gift — a pair of Jenniferized headphones! The perfect gift for the superstar music producers they are.

For more information about Girls Make Beats, visit girlsmakebeats.org.