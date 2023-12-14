Blind 11-Year-Old Viral Star Is Living Her Best Life

Jennifer Hudson met Ar’Miah Gilchrist, an 11-year-old who hasn’t let being blind keep her down. In fact, she’s showing the world that she’s living her best life!

Jennifer invited Ar’Miah and her family — mother Mariah, father Jamie, and her brothers Jamie, Cayden, and Christian — onto Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to hear their inspiring story.

Ar’Miah, from who was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, films motivational videos showing the world how she happily lives her life despite her inability to see.

Growing up, Ar’Miah experienced everything from bullying at school to getting made fun of in public. To show the world her daughter was capable of anything she set her mind to, Mariah started recording motivational videos capturing Ar’Miah’s infectious energy.

Ar’Miah’s videos have garnered over 15 million views online from all over the world! They show Ar’Miah cooking, writing, reading, playing video games — all the things any other 11-year-old likes to do.

Ar’Miah loves inspiring people with her videos and hopes they help people through difficult times and show that people who are blind are not limited.

To thank this inspiring family for bringing joy into the world, Jennifer surprised them with a dream Disney Cruise Line vacation aboard the Disney Wish!

While setting sail on the Disney Wish, Ar’Miah and her family will spend four nights enjoying fun and relaxation for the whole family.

The Disney Wish has dedicated spaces for kids and adults alike, including world-class dining and spectacular Disney entertainment. They’ll also visit Disney’s private island paradise in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay!