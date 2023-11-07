Kid Preacher Luke Tillman: Watch His Best Moments with Jennifer Hudson

Luke Tillman is a spiritual 6-year-old with an infectious personality, and he certainly inherited his pastor father’s enthusiasm for the Lord!

Earlier this year, Luke became an Internet sensation when a video showing him using his bathtub to baptize his “Paw Patrol” stuffed dog went viral. He’s since garnered even more fame after his multiple appearances on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Check out Luke's lively appearances with Jennifer Hudson, and let the spirit move you, too!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Luke Recites a Show-stopping Scripture

Luke Tillman returned to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on the November 7 episode to share what he’s been up to since he was last on the show: his family made a big move from Michigan to Florida, and Luke has continued to baptize his “Paw Patrol” stuffies. Later, Luke passionately delivered a new scripture that got JHud and her live studio audience feeling blessed!

Luke Reenacts the Sermon He Gave at Dad’s Church

Luke Tillman returned to the show for a special Spring Celebration! On the April 7 episode, Luke shared what it was like to give a sermon at his dad’s church.

His parents, Catrina and Ezra, revealed that they’ve received messages from people all over who have been moved by their son’s enthusiasm and spirit to turn their lives around.

“I think I should do what God tells me to do,” Luke told JHud, after giving the host a taste of his sermon.

Luke Sings with Jennifer Hudson

During his first appearance on the show, Luke’s parents reflected on their son going viral on social media. The budding pastor also sang with JHud, who surprised him with a “Paw Patrol” gift basket!