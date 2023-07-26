'Something's Gotta Go' Poll: Your Dream Closet or Dream Kitchen?

What’s more important to you: an enormous walk-in closet or a gorgeous kitchen? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to choose between two things.

“You just moved into a new house,” started JHud. But which one would you rather lose? “Is it your dream closet or your dream kitchen? I know my answer!” said JHud.

Audience member Special said, “I need my kitchen. I gotta cook! I need to eat! I need to live! I need my kitchen. It matters to me. That’s the first thing I’m looking for when I move.”

Brianna from San Diego, California, had a different opinion. “I’m gonna go with my dream closet because I feel like I could show up in my dream outfit in somebody else’s dream kitchen.”

“You my type of girl!” exclaimed JHud.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

As for Jennifer, she knew her answer immediately. “Jennifer can’t cook nothin’,” she told her audience. “All you gonna get in my kitchen is a boiled egg. But my closet is everything to me. So, baby, that kitchen has got to go!”

We gotta ask… Would you rather forsake your dream kitchen or your dream closet?

Something’s Gotta Go: Dream Kitchen or Dream Closet? Something Went Wrong Dream Closet Dream Kitchen VOTE Votes