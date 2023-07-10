‘Something’s Gotta Go’ Poll: Would You Rather Ditch Contacts or Glasses?

Do you prefer convenience or poking yourself in the eye on a daily basis? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to choose between two things.

“Eyeglasses or contacts?” Jennifer asked her audience, admitting, “This one ain’t hard for me.”

Cynthia from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shared her opinion. “My husband prefers me to wear glasses. I’ve been wearing contacts since I was 18. It’s just more convenient for me.” She also added that your glasses may not always go with every outfit you wear. Good point!

Cynthia’s husband, who was sitting next to her in the show’s live studio audience, stood up to share his opinion on the matter. “She sleeps with them in her eyes!” he said of his wife’s contacts. He also revealed that she sometimes wears her contacts and puts on her glasses at the same time!

“That’s a big negative,” he added.

“Something gotta go, and for me it’s the contacts,” JHud shared. “I’m a more traditional girl… Just give me my glasses.”

We gotta ask: Which vision-assisting item would you choose to never wear again? Are you with JHud and prefer your specs? Or do you agree with Cynthia that contacts are more convenient?

