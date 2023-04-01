The Best of Jennifer Hudson Surprising Guests

Jennifer Hudson isn’t too big of a prankster, but she does love a surprise!

In honor of April Fools’ Day, we’ve compiled some of the best moments of JHud surprising her guests on the show!

From Octavia Spencer finally getting that Easy Bake Oven to “All American” star Greta Onieogou getting to meet her cooking idol, relive these special surprises all over again.

Octavia Spencer

The Oscar-winning actress shared during her conversation with Jennifer on the January 20 episode that she was disappointed as a child that she never received an Easy Bake Oven from Santa. So, of course, JHud stepped in and surprised her with the child-friendly kitchen appliance, to Octavia’s absolute delight!

Ms. Marilyn

When 82-year-old Marilyn Freeman requested that JHud sing her favorite gospel number on the show, she broke down in tears from the moving performance the host gave especially for her. Jennifer invited her back on the show, but this time, Ms. Marilyn had a huge surprise waiting for her — her entire family! (And yes, we mean the WHOLE family!)

That wasn’t the only surprise of the day — Jenn also presented Marilyn with a very sparkly, very JHud “Forever Ticket” to come to a taping of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”whenever she wants.

Greta Onieogou

The “All American” actress and aspiring food vlogger got a huge shock when Jennifer brought out her favorite vegan foodie, Tabitha Brown!

“You are just amazing,” Tabitha told Greta, who was ecstatic to meet her idol in real life. “I’m just so proud of you. I like when you cook.”

“I can’t stop smiling!” Greta said, nearly speechless. “I can’t believe I’m hearing your voice in real life and not just on my phone.”

Kim Carter

Kim Carter is surely one of Jennifer’s most inspirational guests. Years ago, Kim fell victim to drug addiction and was in and out of jail. She was able to turn her life around and start the Time for Change Foundation, which offers emergency shelter housing and affordable housing for low-income families and individuals.

During her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Kim got emotional when Jennifer brought out Keisha Murphy, a woman who was able to escape poverty and follow her dreams of becoming a nurse, all thanks to Kim’s foundation and her unwavering support.

Pepper Persley

Young reporter Pepper Persley got the chance to ask Jennifer all her burning questions, but she never expected a huge surprise for an aspiring journalist: that she would be the show’s red-carpet correspondent for the American Music Awards!

Jennifer also loves surprising her fans over Zoom — check out a compilation of some seriously shocked folks seeing that they’re unexpectedly video chatting with JHud!