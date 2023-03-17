JHud Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by Irish Dancing in a Bright Green Bodycon Dress

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by going green!

The host donned a kelly green bodycon dress for a special St. Patty’s Day episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”! She paired this festive frock with a matching blazer and, of course, went shiny gold for her shoes and jewelry.

“It was St. Patrick’s Day, so of course we went with the prettiest, boldest green I could find,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“The dress is Jennifer’s favorite silhouette,” she said, adding, “To Jenniferize, I cropped the blazer, customized the buttons and added shoulder pads for structure.”

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only day JHud chooses to go green. She wore a metallic green slip from Reformation to brighten up the holidays, and in November she looked bright and beautiful in a neon green Jacquemus blazer worn over a cream Ena Pelly T-shirt.

And she seriously stood out in a green Theory dress worn with a matching blazer and blue Akira boots in October.

Hoping for some of that Irish luck, JHud tried her hand — or her feet — at Irish dancing with the Celtic Irish Dance Academy. After a riveting performance, the dance troupe showed JHud (who traded her gold heels for some sneakers) how to do a few moves.

“I’mma keep practicing. I think I can do it!” said a dedicated Jennifer.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everybody!