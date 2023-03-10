Word Search: Find Patti LaBelle's Phrases!

Patti LaBelle appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and during their episode-long chat, Patti and Jennifer Hudson discussed their special relationship, their pitches on who would play the music icon in a biopic, and how Patti helped JHud prepare to play Aretha Franklin in "Respect."

Respect

Patti brought up how Jennifer reached out to her as a resource for knowledge about Aretha Franklin when JHud played her in the film “Respect.”

“Aretha and I, we performed live together, so she wanted some ‘Respect’ information,” Patti said. She was more than happy to help out someone she considers family. “I feel as though I’m her second mama,” said Patti of JHud.

Dating apps

Jennifer asked if Patti would be open to going on dating apps to find a new love. “I do have a nice person in mind,” the singer revealed. “I really do… But that’s my personal business.”

"Yes, ma'am!" said JHud. "Moving on!"

Fantasia

Jennifer wondered who would play Patti in a biopic of the music legend's life. "You already did Aretha, so you can't do me!" said Patti to JHud. "I love Fantasia," she pitched. "I vote 'Tasia," added JHud.

Ledisi

"I think it's between those two — Fantasia and Ledisi," JHud said of who would play Patti in a biopic. "I love those ladies," Patti agreed. "They sure can sing!"

Mama Patti

“She’s like my other daughter,” Patti said of Jennifer. “I really adopted you. When things happen in her life, with what she went through, she would always call me, her and [JHud’s best friend] Walter, and we would always give each other information. So you helped me a lot.”

“You’re such a blessing,” said Jennifer to who she calls “Mama Patti.” “To have Patti LaBelle sitting here — this is what I dreamt about.”

Diana Ross

During the game "LaBelle and Tell," Patti said of Diana Ross, "People think we had something against each other. But we really never did. It was just the way people perceived certain things." She added, "That's my doll."

