Rita Wilson’s Poofy Oscar Dress Made For an Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop

Rita Wilson has made countless memorable red-carpet moments over the years. But the actress and singer experienced a very memorable fashion moment even before getting to the red carpet for her first time at the Oscars.

On the February 23 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Rita shares the story of attending her very first Academy Awards with then-boyfriend (and now husband of 35 years) Tom Hanks.

“I had this very cute dress that was very popular in the ’80s,” she told Jennifer Hudson. “It would have a waistline and then it would have a poof.

“I love that poof! I was so happening with my poof!” exclaimed Rita, with the poofy dress in question appearing on-screen behind her.

“They used to send a big stretch limousine for you, and they would fill it with a bottle of champagne,” she recalled. “So we were having a blast, drinking champagne, going to the Oscars, celebrating.”

Maybe they had a little too much champagne, because, as Rita said, “All of a sudden… I need to make a pit stop.

“I realize that my dress could not be scooped up,” she remembered. “It had to be unzipped. So we pull over into this little Mexican restaurant on Pico Boulevard, and I’m like, ‘Tom, you need to come with me.’”

Tom went with her to the bathroom, helped her unzip and rezip into her dress, and they left the bathroom together. Who knows what the customers were thinking they were up to in there!

Rita also chatted about producing the new film “A Man Called Otto,” starring her husband, and writing and recording a song for the film, “Til You’re Home.” She performed the song with Sebastián Yatra, famous for singing “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.”

Rita also has an album of duets, featuring artists like Josh Groban, Willie Nelson, and Smokey Robinson, who was particularly meaningful to Rita.

“We’ve been doing some shows together. Looking into his eyes, those crystal green aqua eyes, you cannot even believe it. He’s everything you want him to be,” she said of working with the music legend. “That was nerve-wracking to perform with him.”