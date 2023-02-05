How JHud Accentuated Her Waist in This Chic Outfit

JHud wore a body-hugging black dress, pairing it with a floor-length black coat with bold shoulders. The monochromatic look was broken up by a stunning selection of gold chains around her waist.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said that the host looked “So chic in this ‘blackout’ look adorned with gold chain belts to accentuate her waistline.”

“There’s nothing better than an all-black look,” said V. “As colorful as Jennifer is with her fashion, her favorite color to wear is black.”

“Many would be surprised to learn this, but in true JHud fashion, the reason why black is her favorite color to wear is because ‘you can pair black with any color and it works,’” V says, quoting Jennifer.

Jennifer sported this look while chatting with fellow “American Idol” alum Katharine McPhee Foster. The two singer-actresses bonded over getting their start on “Idol,” as well as their time together co-starring on the musical series “Smash.” Katharine also opened up about wanting to have another baby because she loves being a mom to 1-year-old son Rennie.

Jennifer also sat down with jazz artist Samara Joy, who shared the moment she found out she was nominated for a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist.

“It feels really surreal,” she told JHud. “I never imagined after going to school for this and giving it my all… I never imagined a couple of years after graduation I would be nominated for two Grammys.”