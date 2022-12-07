Jennifer Showcases Her Shoulders in a Fabulous Look

Jennifer Hudson is adding some oomph to her holiday look.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked festive in a white shaggy off-the-shoulder top worn with a matching ribbed skirt and sparkly silver pumps.

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a gold jewel ring.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, it’s “time to show a little shoulder!”

“Jennifer’s favorite part to showcase are her shoulders and upper décolletage,” V said.

V added that the festive top “was perfect for her new holiday set but was missing something as a long-sleeve crew neck.”

V said she Jennifer-ized the top by transforming it into an off-the-shoulder piece.

Last month when Jennifer interviewed Jodie Turner-Smith, V accentuated Jennifer’s shoulders by adding pads to her black turtleneck.

Prior to this, V added shoulder pads to Jennifer’s soft blush pink blouse when the host chatted with “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough.

In Wednesday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed Don Cheadle, who said he went to waiter school after obtaining his undergraduate degree.

“One thing that actors often do between gigs [is become] waiters,” he explained.

Don said he learned to serve from the left and to never repeat a customer’s order.

He said that once one graduates from the school, they are called into a back office where a guy called “The Godfather” will refer them to a high-end restaurant.

“Call my guy at so-and-so,” Don imitated.

However, Don said he never became a waiter as he was offered an acting job shortly afterward.