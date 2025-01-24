Lil Rel Howery & Beth Behrs Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/Lil Rel

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in January 27 to January 31 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with TV stars, comedians, and many more!

Monday, January 27

Actress Beth Behrs stops by to talk about the CBS show “The Neighborhood.”

Plus, tune in to watch Jennifer and Beth test out the latest social media food trends!

Tuesday, January 28

Jennifer has an exclusive interview with Christina Haack and Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to discuss their HGTV hit series, “The Flip Off.”

Jennifer welcomes Ashley Benton, founder/CEO of The Green Team Helping Hands Inc., from Greensboro, North Carolina. The nonprofit organization accommodates families, unhoused individuals, and veterans with meals, clothing, and daily necessities. Now, Ashley is feeding hundreds of people monthly, has dozens of volunteers, and receives donations from people and organizations around the world.

And tune in for a special demonstration with “The Great American Baking Show” winner Mackenzie Rubish, where Mackenzie and her family teach Jennifer how to make a traditional Samoan cake called puligi!

Wednesday, January 29

Stand-up comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery drops by to talk about the upcoming family film “Dog Man.”

Jennifer welcomes 2-year-old logo expert Devin and his parents, Trevor Derose and Tatiana Gipson, from Chicago, Illinois. Devin has memorized thousands of logos across various categories, including luxury designers, food and beverage companies, entertainment, and technology. When Devin was 18 months old, he learned the alphabet and became fascinated with learning different words that start with each letter. From there, he became interested in advertisements and logos.

Plus, a Beauty Alert with Emmy Award-winning hairstylist Kiyah Wright. Tune in for celebrity hairstyling tips!

Thursday, January 30

Jennifer welcomes Hadiyah Cummings from Conway, Arkansas. A video of Hadiyah celebrating with her family after finding out she passed the bar exam recently went viral. She says passing the bar was a significant milestone for her being that she grew up in a low socioeconomic household and was a first-generation college student.

Friday, January 31

10-year-old Grayson and his mother, Terica Roberts, from Altadena, California, join Jennifer to share their inspiring story. Grayson, who is legally blind due to a chromosomal disorder, lost his home in the Altadena Eaton Fire, evacuating with his family with only a few belongings. Despite losing his Braille items and beloved drum set, Grayson remains positive in a now-viral video, sharing his love for his neighborhood. In 2023, music lover Grayson was surprised by Travis Barker while raising money for visually impaired kids in Ghana. Most recently, Travis gifted him a new drum set! Grayson and his family are looking forward to rebuilding and playing music again.