2025 GLAAD Media Awards: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

Now THIS is something to smile about!

The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards announced their nominations, and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has scored a nod in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for the October 2024 show featuring William “Billy” Green , a queer educator from Harlem who was named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year.

Billy, who describes himself as “Puerto Rican, Black, Italian, gay, ghetto, a hot mess, and always ready for what’s next,” was invited to the show to share a message for National Coming Out Day — and was surprised with $10,000!

This is the third year in a row that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award. Last year, the show won Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for the December 2023 show featuring Ian Haddock, the founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative in Houston, Texas.

In support of World AIDS Day, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” surprised Ian with $10,000 from The Gilead COMPASS Initiative so he could continue his work in encouraging HIV testing and helping to end stigma for those living with HIV.

Additionally, Jennifer Hudson was presented with the Excellence in Media Award at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards ceremony. “Your stories deserve to be told,” she said in her acceptance speech. “You guys make me feel safe, loved my whole life…. Therefore, it is my mission to do the same.”

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” joins the following GLAAD Media Award nominees in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode:

The 77th Tony Awards (CBS)

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS)

“Bernie Sanders Rips the Democratic Establishment; Trump Allies Claim Massive Mandate: A Closer Look” Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

“D.C. Woman Turns Childhood Home Into Communal Living For LGBTQ+ Seniors” The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

“DNA: This is Not My Child / Mom, Why Can’t You Accept Me?” Karamo (syndicated)

“Elliot Page Talks Season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Legislation” The View (ABC)

“Laverne Cox Unpacks Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation, Bullying & Transness for Spirit Day” The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

“Libraries” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“ Queer Teacher Gets a Life-Changing Surprise!” The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

“A Special Monologue for the Republican in Your Life” Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

The full list of nominees can be found at glaad.org. Winners will be announced at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27, 2024.