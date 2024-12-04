Single Mother of 2 Passes the Bar and Becomes an Inspiration to Moms Everywhere

Sponsored by Meliá Cozumel | This single mom is not letting anything stop her from achieving her dreams!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Rhiannah Gordon and her two children to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss the viral video that captured a moment their family will never forget!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

In May 2024, Rhiannah graduated from law school at age 34 and began the grueling process of studying for the California bar exam. When it came time to find out if she passed, Rhiannah recorded herself at her computer with her kids in the background.

“Oh, my God, I passed!” exclaimed Rhiannah in the video, and the family burst out in happy tears.

This video of Rhiannah and her kids’ emotional reaction to finding out she passed the bar — on her first try! — went viral, with over 6 million likes and 27 million views!

As a single mother, law school was not an easy ride. Rhiannah was the only parent in her law school class of 260 students. She had to study late into the night, juggling a job and sole parenting duties. She often had to bring her children with her to class when she couldn’t find childcare.

“It was a risk going back to school in my 30s, and, as a single mom, it was a big, big choice,” said Rhiannah, who is now practicing criminal law in her hometown of Sacramento, California. “So it is very nice for that choice to have worked out.”

“With that little word ‘passed,’ it showed that there’s a whole new world to come,” added her 12-year-old son, Flynn.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Rhiannah said there was a time she didn’t think becoming a lawyer was possible and is hoping her story encourages others to keep going. She especially hopes that her story inspires women of color to pursue law, as Black women make up only 2% of attorneys.

Studying for the bar is a lot of work, and Jennifer thinks Rhiannah deserves a little relaxation — which is why she surprised the family with a five-night all-inclusive stay at Meliá Cozumel in Mexico!

Rhiannah and her family will enjoy a five-night all-inclusive stay at Meliá Cozumel, where they’ll unwind on the white-sand beach, relax with rejuvenating spa treatments, and take in vibrant entertainment throughout their getaway.

Meliá Cozumel lies alongside a white-sand beach with turquoise waters, offering ultimate comfort thanks to its extensive facilities. As the perfect destination for families, Meliá Cozumel provides an ideal setting for a Caribbean vacation with a variety of activities and entertainment for both kids and adults, including kayaking, beachside yoga, and family-friendly programs. Meliá Cozumel also caters to athletes and spectators alike, making it a perfect choice for hosting sporting events such as IRONMAN, GFNY, and triathlons.

Head here to book your own vacation stay at the Meliá Cozumel!