Inspiring Nurse Gets Honored by Daughter & Surprised by JHud

Sponsored by NordicTrack | Jennifer Hudson is shining a spotlight on a nurse and single mom who goes above and beyond for both her daughter and her patients.

The host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” called audience member Sheba down to the stage in the latest edition of “Friday Flex,” in which the host allows people to unabashedly boast about something or someone of which they’re proud.

Sheba was nominated by her daughter Naomi, who is away at college studying to become a veterinarian. Naomi was inspired to pursue a career path of helping animals after watching the way her mother has taken care of others as a nurse.

“I want to express how proud of her I am and how she works to better herself mentally and physically,” Naomi said in the video she sent to “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “You inspire me every day. I love you, Mom.”

Sheba got emotional and said she was “shocked” when Jennifer called her from the audience down to the stage.

As a single mom, Sheba had to figure out a way to balance work and home life on her own. She works night shifts in the pediatric intensive unit and has both celebrated and cried with countless families over the last two decades. She has often gone to work on little to no sleep and worked all the way through the pandemic because she knew that people depended on her.

She told Jennifer that nursing her passion and that she was born to become a nurse and help people.

Sheba recently turned 49, and she’s only just started to embrace her age. “I’m 49, and I’m ready for the next chapter in my life,” she told Jennifer.

She’s beginning to focus on self-care by attending cycling classes several times a week. “The gym is my happy place,” she said.

Jennifer wanted to honor the self-care habits that Sheba is developing — so she surprised her with NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Bike and an iFit membership!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Bike features -10% decline to 20% incline to simulate real-world terrain and features SmartAdjust™️ technology, an intelligent response system that changes your ride based on your heart rate and the iFIT content, adjusting incline, decline, and speed. As you get stronger and faster, your machine is designed to improve with you. You can learn more by visiting nordictrack.com.