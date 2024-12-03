12-Year-Old CEO Makes History by Empowering Black and Brown Girls

This 12-year-old girl is changing the game and making the world a more inclusive place for little girls of color.

Zoe Oli from Atlanta, Georgia, is the CEO and founder of Beautiful Curly Me, a brand that empowers young Black and Brown girls by providing dolls, books, puzzles, and other items that encourage self-love and confidence in their natural hair.

If you thought a 12-year-old CEO was impressive, Zoe started her business when she was only 6 years old! During her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Zoe recalled to Jennifer Hudson that at age 6, she felt insecure about her naturally curly hair and wished it was “straight and pretty” like her classmates.

Her mother, Evana, bought her a doll with Black skin, and this helped Zoe gain confidence in her appearance — but the doll didn’t have curls or braids like Zoe. So, Zoe and her mother created their own dolls, each one rocking a head of curly hair or braids.

Since releasing the doll in 2019, Beautiful Curly Me has grown so much that Zoe is now the youngest CEO of a toy brand available at Target!

“Representation matters,” said Zoe. “Because a doll is a girl’s first best friend and someone they can look up to, it’s so important to see yourself positively reflected in the toys you play with.”

Zoe’s accomplishments don’t end there. She’s a Time and Nickelodeon Kid of the Year finalist, as well as the world’s youngest Black TEDx speaker who regularly speaks at conferences and schools. The eighth grader also makes sure to give back by teaching young girls about entrepreneurship and leadership through Confident Girls Lead , her club for girls ages 8-12.

Take a look at Zoe’s dolls and all the other confidence-building products available at beautifulcurlyme.com .