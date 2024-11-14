Here’s How to Join the ‘Scandal’ Reunion Benefiting Hurricane Helene Victims

Olivia Pope fans! Here’s your chance to catch up with the stars of “Scandal” while helping out a good cause.

The cast of the Emmy-winning ABC drama will come together for a virtual script reading to raise funds for people in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.

Led by Bellamy Young, a native of Asheville, North Carolina, this all-star reunion features “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes and cast members Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Guillermo Díaz, Scott Foley, Katie Lowes, Joshua Malina, Joe Morton, George Newbern, Jeff Perry, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Darby Stanchfield.

“It was unfathomable watching Hurricane Helene wash away large parts of my hometown,” Bellamy told Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I was wrecked and wanted to help in any way I could, so I went to our ‘Scandal’ group text and asked if they’d come together and do an event with me, and everybody said yes immediately.”

The online event will benefit the United Way of North Carolina as they help western North Carolina fight back from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, which has currently claimed over 230 lives across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee.

The virtual reading takes place Sunday, November 17, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Anyone who donates will be able to join a virtual pre-event with the cast with an introduction by Shonda Rhimes.

“Scandal” might just boast the most philanthropic cast ever — the stars of the show previously reunited in 2020 and 2021 to help raise funds for artists impacted by COVID-19, and again in 2023 to support the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Reserve your spot for this one-night-only event and donate to help those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina here .

If you’re hoping for a more inclusive experience, you’re in luck! One lucky fan will land a speaking role during the script reading. No acting experience required! Learn how to enter here .

Families affected by the hurricane urgently need your support. Go to pledge.to/hurricane-relief to donate to the American Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen.