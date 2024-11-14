Hurricane Heroes Stop at Nothing to Reunite Missing People with Their Families

During “JHud’s Heroes,” a special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” dedicated to honoring the people who have lifted up their communities in the wake of the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, Jennifer Hudson met three incredible women who have dedicated themselves to reuniting missing people with their loved ones.

Angela Scarberry from Knoxville, Tennessee, created a Facebook group to help locate missing individuals in her surrounding area.

Angela initially felt compelled to start the group, “Missing People in East TN & Western NC due to flooding,” because her daughter was missing a friend after Hurricane Helene ravaged their town. More and more names of missing people came in from friends and family hoping to be reunited.

“It was very emotional and exhausting mentally,” she told Jennifer. “I just knew I couldn’t give up. I couldn’t quit, because these people needed a platform to reunite with their families.”

What began as a small effort quickly grew, and the group attracted over 95,000 members, all seeking to reconnect with loved ones.

“I’m definitely not a hero,” said Angela. “I feel like I’m doing this because this is what God put me on earth for and how I was raised — you help your neighbors.”

As the storm’s impact grew, people from around the world began offering their help. Ashley, a volunteer for the United Cajun Navy and founder of Southern Paws Inc. , had been focusing her efforts on reuniting pets with their owners after the hurricane. When she saw the number of families looking for their missing loved ones, she knew she had to pivot.

Ashley and fellow United Cajun Navy volunteer Emily joined Angela in helping the victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, using Angela’s compiled list of 4,000 names to launch search and rescue missions.

The United Cajun Navy continues to assist in search efforts, rebuild homes, and provide essential support to families affected by the disaster, helping to bring hope and healing to a community in crisis.

To join Angela’s Facebook group and find a loved one or help someone else reunite with theirs, head here .

For more information on the incredible acts of courage performed by the United Cajun Navy, head to united cajun navy.org .

Families affected by the hurricane urgently need your support. Go to pledge.to/hurricane-relief to donate to the American Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen.