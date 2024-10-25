Jennifer Hudson Astonishes 50 Students with Epic Surprise at ‘Moguls in the Making’ Competition!

Jennifer Hudson is setting up the next generation for success!

The host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” recently visited Detroit, Michigan, to meet with 50 students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) as part of Ally “Moguls in the Making” program in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

“Moguls in the Making” celebrates the incredible talent of HBCU students from across the U.S. and prepares them to become tomorrow’s business leaders.

Ally invited 50 HBCU students — five students divided into 10 teams total — to participate in the sixth annual entrepreneurial competition to pitch innovative and impactful solutions to address economic mobility and challenges in Detroit.

Throughout the weekend, students were mentored by career professionals and given access to speakers providing insight into what makes a mogul.

And if there’s anybody who fits the definition of a mogul — it’s the EGOT herself, Jennifer Hudson!

JHud surprised the students at Orchestra Hall, an elaborate concert venue in downtown Detroit. (Perfect location to spend time with Jennifer Hudson!)

“The youth is the future, so anything that I can do with the youth is a blessing, because you all have the power,” she told the students.

During her speech, Jennifer revealed the life lessons she’s followed that have led her to find success in music, movies, television, theater — and just about everything else she puts her mind to!

“I was well aware and deeply rooted in my person and who I am before walking into the industry,” she said. “I don’t know any other way to be.”

She also stated that she makes sure to “always remain who I am.”

Afterward, Jennifer toured the Motor City with the students, stopping by the famous Motown Museum, where they were treated to a surprise appearance from Motown icon Otis Williams of The Temptations!

Jennifer and the group ended their special day together by grabbing a slice at Detroit Pizza Bar, where the host shared how much they inspired her and wished them luck in the competition and in their careers.

As for the winner of the pitch — it’s a tie! The teams from Philander Smith University in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, took top honors, with each member of the winning teams receiving $20,000, along with a guaranteed internship offer at Ally and a collection of tech that will help them launch their post-collegiate careers.

Since the program’s inception in 2019, more than 300 students have participated in “Moguls in the Making,” and Ally has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and prizes! Ally has also given full-time job offers and internship opportunities to many of the program’s participants. What a difference a weekend can make!

Are you a Mogul in the Making? Learn more by visiting ally.com/go/moguls.