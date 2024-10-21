WBNA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Has an Important Message for Black Women

Basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes has had tremendous success on the court, but now she’s set her sights on making huge strides in the fight against breast cancer.

Sheryl was the first player to be signed to the WNBA and is a three-time WNBA MVP. She’s also a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to have a Nike shoe named after her: the Air Swoopes!

On the show, Sheryl revealed to Jennifer how deeply her family has been affected by cancer. She lost her mother to colon cancer and two uncles to prostate cancer. And several of her aunts passed away from breast cancer.

“I can’t help but think about the what-ifs,” she wrote in an Instagram post . “What if my family had gotten screened, if MammogramNow were available? Maybe I wouldn’t have lost them so early.

“I want us all to stop being so scared of what physicians might find,” she continued. “If something suspicious is found, it’s better to find it early so that preventative steps can be taken.”

Sheryl is the spokesperson for radiology firm RadNet, the leader in breast screening nationally. She is committed to spreading the importance of signing up for mammograms for early detection.

Sheryl shared with JHud that women as young as 35 are getting more invasive types of breast cancer. And according to BreastCancer.org , Black women are more likely to be diagnosed at a young age with more aggressive, more advanced-stage breast cancer and more likely to die from breast cancer.

“It really affects the African American community more than any other community,” she told Jennifer. “So that’s why it’s so very near and dear to my heart.”

Added Sheryl, “I’ve accomplished so many things on the basketball court, but being a spokesperson for RadNet and talking about the importance of breast screening and early detection, this means more to me than any award I could have ever won.”

You heard what Sheryl said! Head here to discover other resources and find out where to get screened for breast cancer.