Janelle Monaé, Damon Wayans & Kathryn Hahn Join the Guest Lineup

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in October 28 to November 1 to see Jennifer Hudson sit down with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, October 28

Actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn stops by to chat about the new Disney+ series “Agatha All Along.”

Two-time Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and his dance partner, Rylee Arnold, are here to chat about this exciting season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jennifer then welcomes Colette Louis and her daughter Cami from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the show. Their video went viral after Colette helped Cami prepare for her first father-daughter dance. Colette highlights the importance of instilling confidence and self-esteem in young girls, something she missed out on growing up, and aims to empower Cami and others.

Tuesday, October 29

Father and son Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. join Jennifer at the show. The actors and comedians will be chatting about the CBS show “Poppa’s House.”

Plus, SportsCenter’s Hannah Storm visits to discuss her personal journey with breast cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mother-daughter duo Kenedi and Ellen Smith from Murrieta, California, stop by to share their inspiring journey through multiple surrogacies. They’re now spreading awareness and education through their podcast, “Stop. Sit. Surrogate,” where they discuss the many facets of surrogacy and the invaluable experiences it offers.

Wednesday, October 30

Actor Blair Underwood drops by to chat with Jennifer about the new STARZ series “Three Women.”

Jennifer welcomes popular TikTok sister duo Sarah and Emily Francati from Rochester, New York. The sisters share their inspiring story about how Sarah stepped up at age 15 to help raise her younger sister Emily, who has Down syndrome, after their mom was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. Despite the challenges, Emily felt love from Sarah. They formed a close bond, which remained even after their mom’s disease went into remission. Now a senior in high school and a basketball coach, Emily hopes to inspire others about the capabilities of people with Down syndrome.

Plus, a beauty alert! Jennifer welcomes back professional makeup artist Abby Wren. Abby will show how you can elevate your Halloween makeup with a few simple tricks.

Thursday, October 31

It's “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Halloween Celebration! Tune in for a special episode of spooktacular fun, featuring performances, festive costumes, and special surprises!

Award-winning musician and actress and the “Queen of Halloween,” Janelle Monáe, stops by to show off her amazing costume!

Singer Lance Bass joins the celebration to chat about the Paramount+ documentary “Larger than Life: Reign of the Boybands.”

Friday, November 1

Jennifer welcomes rapper and actor Ludacris to the show. They’ll be discussing the new season of the music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.”