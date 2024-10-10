Josh Groban Is Teaming Up with Sara Bareilles & Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Best Reason Ever

Josh Groban is on a mission to bring the arts into every kid’s life.

The Tony-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning performer stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat about something very near and dear to his heart: his nonprofit, the Find Your Light Foundation.

Dedicated to making sure that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education, Find Your Light offers direct support to nonprofit youth arts education programs in underserved communities in the form of grants, education, outreach, and advocacy.

In 2023, the Find Your Light Foundation provided $900,000 in grants and supported over 100 youth arts programs in the U.S.! Talk about leaving a legacy!

Josh credits his own arts education for helping him find his voice and discover who he truly was.

“I'm here because I'm the product of a great arts education,” he told Jennifer Hudson on the show. “I was lost inside myself in school. I was really shy, my grades weren't great.”

“It was a choir teacher that pulled me out of the back and said, ‘Hey I want to give you an opportunity to share your voice.’"

Recalled the singer, "It was that moment that made me realize that there was actually a voice in me that I wasn't using to express myself to discover who I was."

To raise even more support, The Find Your Light Foundation is hosting a Benefit Concert for Arts Education on October 29, 2024, in the iconic Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Don’t miss this incredible lineup, featuring performances by Sara Bareilles and Tituss Burgess and appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Misty Copeland, and many more! This is going to be a night to remember!

Grab your tickets here and help bring the magic of music to kids everywhere!

For more information about the Find Your Light Foundation, visit fylf.org .