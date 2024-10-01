Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s Reaction to Andy Samberg’s Impression of Him on SNL: ‘Andy, Good Job!’

Rest easy, Andy Samberg — the Second Gentleman has a good sense of humor!

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff appeared on the Tuesday, October 1, episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss a range of topics with Jennifer Hudson , including life with Vice President Kamala Harris and his legacy as the nation’s first Second Gentleman.

Emhoff sat down with Jennifer just days after being impersonated by Andy Samberg on “Saturday Night Live.” So, what did the second gentleman think of being impersonated on the iconic comedy show? “I’ve been watching that show my whole life, and to think that somebody is playing me, first of all… it’s just wow!” he said.

“Andy Samberg did a good job!” he exclaimed. “I approve! Andy, good job. I love the ‘second gentlemensch’ line,” he said, referencing the way Andy-as-Doug introduced himself in the cold open for the long-running comedy series’ 50th season premiere.

The SG had a positive reaction to “Saturday Night Live” poking fun at his wife. “Maya Rudolph, she’s so good as Kamala,” he laughed.

Regarding the VP now being a presidential candidate, Emhoff told Jennifer, “We needed a leader, we needed someone to step up, and she did, and I’m so proud of her.”



