All the Details of How Jennifer Hudson Spent Her Epic Summer Vacation

Jennifer Hudson had a busy summer!

Between Season 2 and the upcoming September 16 premiere of Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud had a spectacular summer filled with travel, family, relaxing — and, of course, performing for audiences all over the globe!

Head below to check out the highlights from Jennifer’s jam-packed summer!

Jennifer kicked off Memorial Day weekend by performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the 30th anniversary of Disney’s 1994 hit “The Lion King.”

Jennifer performed “The Circle of Life” while wearing a gorgeous orange gown designed by Marco Marco. Later, she donned a crystal gown by Turkish luxury brand Nedo and a custom crown by Laurel DeWitt to perform the Oscar-winning ballad “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

The singer exclaimed on social media that her outfits had her “feeling like a true Disney Princess!”

“Last night felt like a dream,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. “Just hearing the orchestra play the score made me emotional. And then singing one of my all-time favorite songs ‘Circle of Life,’ alongside @thereallebo_m and @selloane with a full orchestra…at the @hollywoodbowl !?! As the song says, it was “far too much to take in”!”

JHud took a break from being onstage to attend a show at the Hollywood Bowl as an audience member!

In June, JHud rocked the carpet in a sparkling Marchesa gown with a floral design at the Daytime Emmy Awards. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was nominated for four Daytime Emmys, including Lighting Direction, Outstanding Live Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Costume Design/Styling.

Later that month, she flew to New York to present the award for Best Revival of a Musical to “Merrily We Roll Along” at the 77th Tony Awards. JHud donned a spectacular black gown with a velvet skirt and sparkling bodice paired with opera gloves.

She rocked some seriously fun fashion off the red carpet, too!

In July, JHud — along with the rest of the world — flew to Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony!

While in the City of Lights, she did some sightseeing — and some singing! She burst into song at the Palace of Versailles and sang at the world-famous Louvre museum.

“I live for these moments!!!” she posted on her Instagram. “I am still not over this. Being surrounded by so much history…from the magnificent art to the ornate architecture. And then the acoustics, omg !!!! I was like a kid in a candy shop.”

She continued, “Singing in the Louvre is something I will never forget ! I’m so glad these photos exist, because it’s an experience I will cherish forever!”

Back in the United States, JHud — who, at this point, is “Chicago royalty” — threw the first pitch at the Crosstown Classic Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox Baseball game. S

While in her hometown of Chicago, she celebrated her son David’s 15th birthday!

Since she loves the heat, Jennifer made sure to get some sunshine on her down time (what little of it she had left!).

Now, that is a summer well spent!