Flower DIYs to Effortlessly Brighten Your Day

Flowers are an instant mood-booster, which is why you should consider decorating your home — and yourself! — with more of these beautiful plants!

Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, expert floral designer and host of the Netflix competition series “The Big Flower Fight,” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share new and exciting ways to incorporate flowers into your life.

Kristen, who just released his book “Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home,” walked Jennifer Hudson through two DIY projects with flowers as the main star: a pocket square bouquet and a flower chandelier!

Learn how to make these gorgeous floral pieces below, and remember the advice Kristen shared with JHud on the show: “With flowers, more is more!”

Pocket Square Bouquet

What You’ll Need:

Clear vinyl tag holders/protector big enough to fit in the pocket of a suit jacket

Flowers: Kristen recommends ranunculus, variegated pitt, orchids, and opened spray roses

Floral glue or moss green bouquet tape

Floral clippers or scissors

Paper towels

Instructions:

CUT down your favorite flowers using the floral clippers or scissors.

ADD flowers to the vinyl tag holder.

USE floral glue to adhere or tape the flowers.

INSERT into jacket pocket.

Flower Chandelier

What You’ll Need:

Light fixture

Chicken wire

Zip ties

Different florals and greenery, such as pittosporum, orchids, and hellebore

Instructions:

WRAP a classic household light fixture with chicken wire, using zip ties to secure the wire in place.

ADD greenery to the holes of the chicken wire.

FILL in with different florals of your choosing.

HANG wherever you want to view a beautiful floral chandelier!