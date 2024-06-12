Flower DIYs to Effortlessly Brighten Your Day
Lifestyle June 12, 2024
Flowers are an instant mood-booster, which is why you should consider decorating your home — and yourself! — with more of these beautiful plants!
Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, expert floral designer and host of the Netflix competition series “The Big Flower Fight,” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share new and exciting ways to incorporate flowers into your life.
Kristen, who just released his book “Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home,” walked Jennifer Hudson through two DIY projects with flowers as the main star: a pocket square bouquet and a flower chandelier!
Learn how to make these gorgeous floral pieces below, and remember the advice Kristen shared with JHud on the show: “With flowers, more is more!”
Pocket Square Bouquet
What You’ll Need:
Clear vinyl tag holders/protector big enough to fit in the pocket of a suit jacket
Flowers: Kristen recommends ranunculus, variegated pitt, orchids, and opened spray roses
Floral glue or moss green bouquet tape
Floral clippers or scissors
Paper towels
Instructions:
CUT down your favorite flowers using the floral clippers or scissors.
ADD flowers to the vinyl tag holder.
USE floral glue to adhere or tape the flowers.
INSERT into jacket pocket.
Flower Chandelier
What You’ll Need:
Light fixture
Chicken wire
Zip ties
Different florals and greenery, such as pittosporum, orchids, and hellebore
Instructions:
WRAP a classic household light fixture with chicken wire, using zip ties to secure the wire in place.
ADD greenery to the holes of the chicken wire.
FILL in with different florals of your choosing.
HANG wherever you want to view a beautiful floral chandelier!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.