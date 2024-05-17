Diane Lane, Fat Joe, Shonda Rhimes & Le Sserafim Join the Guest Lineup

Marc Seliger/Source Music/Phylicia JL Munn

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in May 20 to May 24 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, May 20

Copyrighted

Former star of “The Bachelorette” Tyler Cameron stops by to discuss his new house renovation series, “Going Home with Tyler Cameron.”

Jennifer then welcomes viral father-and-daughter duo Jay and Tatum Galberth from Washington, D.C. Jay is the founder of “Dads Do It Too,” which promotes positivity about fatherhood and spotlights amazing dads online. The pair first went viral in February after posting a video of themselves singing to Muni Long’s “Made for Me,” earning attention from celebrities like Michelle Obama, Will Smith, and Mary J. Blige.

Tuesday, May 21

Copyrighted/Source Music

Renowned rapper Fat Joe visits the studio and chats about Rewind It 10 hair color for men.

South Korean girl group Le Sserafim — Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae — are here with their hit “Smart.”

Wednesday, May 22

Marc Seliger

Diane Lane, star of “A Man in Full” and “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” stops by.

Jennifer also welcomes fourth-grade teacher Marcus Bornslater, aka “Mr. B,” from Dallas, Texas. The José “Joe” May Elementary School teacher often goes viral on Instagram and TikTok for his good looks and fashion sense, and he has become very popular among the students, staff, and community. Many of his students face tough lives, including homelessness and broken homes. Recognizing the need for a positive role model, Marcus created a safe space for his students. He keeps his classroom stocked with snacks, deodorant, and hygiene products. For Christmas, Marcus bought each student an item from their wish lists.

Thursday, May 23

Phylicia JL Munn/Getty Images

The incomparable Shonda Rhimes is in the studio as Season 3 of the wildly popular “Bridgerton” kicks off.

“The Cleaning Lady” star Élodie Yung chats about her drama series.

Jennifer then welcomes “The 50” documentary director Brenton Gieser, retired correctional officer Sol Irving, and “The 50” member Cameron Clark. “The 50” explores the stories of 50 men serving life sentences in a dangerously overcrowded and drug-saturated prison in California. The men took part in the groundbreaking Offender Mentor Certificate Program and became the first incarcerated substance abuse counselors in the country. The group radically transformed the culture of their prison system, and many have been paroled and are now creating change in their communities and beyond.

Friday, May 24

Russell Baer

Ernie Hudson is in the studio to chat with Jennifer about his TV show “The Family Business.”