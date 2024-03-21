Celebrity Dog Owners: Kaley Cuoco, Heidi Klum & More Fawn Over Their Fur Babies

A dog’s love is unconditional, and so is the love these celebrities have for their precious pooches!

Jennifer Hudson — who is also a dog owner — loves to hear stories from her guests about all the fun things they get up to with their four-legged best friends.

In honor of National Puppy Day (March 23), check out some of the most memorable moments of celebrities opening up about their canine companions on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Joe Manganiello’s Chihuahua Travels the World with Him

“I have a little dog named Bubbles,” Joe Manganiello told Jennifer on the show. “I take her everywhere in the world. She has a European Union passport.”

“We just fly around, we go everywhere,” he said as photos of him and Bubbles on their world travels flashed behind them on the screen.

Bubbles doesn't just travel abroad — she's also with the “Deal or No Deal Island” host for all his local trips. “She’ll go to the movies, she’ll go to the gym with me,” he said. “When she’s not at the gym, people at the gym say, 'Where’s your dog?'”

This 10-year-old bite-sized pup tries to be a guard dog when anyone approaches her best friend.

“She’s as savage… she’s psycho,” he said. “She’s very protective of me.”

Heidi Klum’s Pointer Puppies Poop All Over Her House

Heidi Klum told Jennifer that after her dog passed away, she decided to get two new puppies to join the family.

She named the two German shorthaired pointer puppies Uschi and Jäger, and they’re getting up to all sorts of trouble!

“They’ve pooped all over the house!” she said. “In my closet!”

Heidi told Jennifer she’s busted out the baby gates again to make sure her puppies are keeping their bathroom breaks to one small area.

Kaley Cuoco’s Pitbull Mix Inspired Her in More Ways Than One

Kaley Cuoco named her production company, Yes, Norman Productions, after her beloved Pitbull mix of 14 years, Norman, and now she’s named a pet line after him, too.

Kaley’s new pet line, Oh Norman!, features affordable, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced products for dogs.

“The products are all-natural, they’re all products I would want for their dog,” she said, adding that a portion of proceeds from every purchase goes to an animal rescue organization.

“It’s made with a lot of love,” she said, adding that the line “is dedicated to Norman.”

Erin & Ben Napier’s Labradors Are Hunting School Dropouts

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier told Jennifer about the new dogs in their family, a pair of labs named Finn and Annie.

Their two dogs were bred to be hunting dogs, usually worth thousands of dollars. However, Finn and Annie are “hunting school dropouts” — and Ben and Erin got them for free!

“Have you ever heard of that saying ‘That dog won’t hunt?’” asked Ben. “We have two dogs that wouldn’t hunt.”

Tichina Arnold’s Chihuahua Has an Unexpected Taste for Hair

Tichina Arnold told JHud that she adopted chihuahuas Chee-Nah and Cha Cha because her daughter really wanted a dog.

Chee-Nah especially loves snuggling up with Tichina — and taking a bite of her hair!

“She does not like hair!” exclaimed Tichina. “She tore my hair out! So I can’t leave hair around her.”

Chris Hardwick’s Otterhound is an Unlikely Dog Show Winner

“He’s massive, he’s like a bear,” Chris Hardwick described his giant dog, Zoltar, to Jennifer, which he shares with his wife, Lydia.

The couple got him a month before the pandemic hit, so the dog didn’t get to be around any other animals very much. They decided to sign him up to compete in dog shows in order to socialize him, but something unexpected happened.

“He started winning them!” said Chris. “He loves doing the shows, and he seems to have fun.”

Vanessa Williams Credits America Ferrera for Her Love of Great Danes

Vanessa Williams has owned several Great Danes, and her love of the breed started back when she starred on “Ugly Betty” with America Ferrera.

America had adopted a Great Dane named Lucy, and she brought her to set one day. “I was like, ‘Ooh, I want one,’” recalled Vanessa. She’s since adopted four Great Danes!

Chelsea Handler’s Chow Chow Was a Big Part of Her Wild Birthday Ritual

Chelsea Handler owns several chow chows, including rescue pup Doug. She loves them so much, she’s willing to bring them on board for some of her more wild escapades!

“Every year I film a birthday video celebrating myself skiing topless down a mountain,” she told Jennifer on the show. She tries to outdo herself every year, and she’s considering getting her pups involved. “I’m gonna get one of my dogs involved and put them in a Baby Bjorn on my back.”

Turns out — she did just that for her 49th birthday!

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor Lied About Being a Dog Owner — Before Adopting a Poodle!

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor lied herself into becoming a dog owner!

During “The Color Purple” cast’s visit to the show, Taraji P. Henson revealed that she was always inviting cast members to spend time together when not filming — though they didn’t always respond enthusiastically.

“We’d always be like, ‘Fantasia, come on, come out, girl, come over for a drink,’” said Taraji, who recalled the “American Idol” winner as replying, “Oh, girl, I can’t. I gotta go home. I gotta walk my dog.’”

“Till we find out: She didn’t have a dog!” revealed Taraji.

“I was sharpening out my acting skills,” Fantasia coyly explained. “And they believed me! I said, ‘Baby, I gotta get home and feed that dog.’”

Fantasia shared that at some point she came clean to them about using her imaginary dog as an excuse.

But that’s not the end of the story! “I talked it up so much,” said Fantasia, “I got a dog now!”

Fantasia is now a proud fur mama to poodles Lola and Coco Chanel!

