It Is Possible to Buy a House on a Lower Income with the Help of Nonprofits Like This

There’s plenty of help and resources out there, and one woman is proof the right advice can help you go a long way.

Jennifer welcomed Lawanda Chambers from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to learn about Housing Resources Inc. (HRI), a minority-run nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families purchase their own homes.

HRI provides quality home counseling services to prospective low- and moderate-income home buyers.

Since 2018, the organization has provided housing counseling and education to nearly 32,000 people and helped 3,600 people become homeowners. They’ve also helped over 700 people save their homes from foreclosure.

Lawanda has a special connection to HRI. This organization once helped her and she now sits on the Board of Directors as Vice President.

Jennifer surprised Lawanda with a $10,000 donation so HRI can continue to help families find homes.

Jennifer surprised Lawanda with a $10,000 donation so HRI can continue to help families find homes. For more information about Housing Resources Inc, visit hri-wi.org.