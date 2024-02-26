Learn How This Minnesota Organization Empowers Farmers of Color While Increasing Food Access

Jennifer welcomed Marcus Carpenter from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Marcus is the founder of Route 1, an organization that works to increase food access in communities of color by supporting and empowering Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous farmers.

They support farmers who are growing nutrient-dense, culturally relevant food in hopes that they will be able to run a profitable farm enterprise and provide quality food for their community.

Marcus and his team at Route 1 hope that their work inspires urban youth to become more involved in farming and agriculture and creates pathways for education and careers in agricultural production and processing.

Marcus’ passion for farming began on the Carpenter Family Farm, a 180-acre farm in Poinsett County, Arkansas. As the great-grandson of one of Poinsett County’s first Black, multi-acre landowners, Marcus believes that by empowering, encouraging, and supporting the next generation of emerging farmers, America can continue to preserve and promote the legacy farming values of hard work, perseverance, patience, and integrity.

The impact of Route 1 is major and long-lasting — the organization creates jobs and better access to healthy food, which in turn boosts financial stability and promotes a number of health benefits.

Inspired by his efforts, Jennifer surprised Marcus with a $10,000 donation so his organization can continue making an impact in communities of color.

For Black History Month, Jennifer has teamed up with American Family Insurance to celebrate dreamers who change the world. For more information about Route 1, visit route1mn.org.