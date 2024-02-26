Watch the Total Solar Eclipse with Bill Nye the Science Guy!

A kid science lover got the opportunity to spend time with pop culture’s most beloved scientist, Bill Nye the Science Guy — and you could be next!

Bill Nye the Science Guy made 11-year-old kid scientist Linda Pistun’s day when he surprised her on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Linda is a ninth grader from Gainesville, Virginia. She’s a member of Mensa, a content creator, an author, and the founder of Linda’s Lab, a nonprofit focused on achieving two goals: ending world hunger and improving science education in schools.

To help solve world hunger, Linda created a chocolate bar using mealworm protein that she is working on making shelf stable.

In her efforts to improve science education, she wrote a book called “Linda and The Mysterious Footprints,” about a little girl who uses science to help fix the carbon footprint in her town.

Linda appeared on the show to discuss Linda’s Lab with Jennifer Hudson, and she also talked at length about her science role model, Bill Nye. She loves wearing a lab coat and bow tie just like her hero does.

Linda was about to walk Jennifer through a science experiment when the host brought out a lab assistant — Bill Nye the Science Guy himself!

Bill Nye isn’t just a “Science Guy” — he’s also the CEO of The Planetary Society, which is hosting a watch party for the total solar eclipse on April 8!

“Eclipse-O-Rama 2024” will take place in Fredericksburg, Texas, and will provide attendees with tips for viewing and special the Planetary Society eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse.

From now until March 10, you can enter The Planetary Society’s “Eclipse-O-Rama” sweepstakes, where the grand prize is a trip to Texas to watch the total solar eclipse in person with Bill!

Visit eclipsewithbill.com for more information on how to enter. And visit planetary.org to get tips on how to safely view the eclipse and how you can get a free pair of eclipse glasses!