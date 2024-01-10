Women Leading Technology: How This Nonprofit Is Getting Girls Interested in Tech

This inspiring woman in tech is leading the way for the next generation.

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Kelly Flowers from Dallas, Texas, to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share all the ways her nonprofit has helped encourage girls to pursue a career in typically male-dominated fields like tech.

Kelly is the CEO and founder of the nonprofit Women Leading Technology, which focuses on bringing diversity and equity into the tech space through different hands-on programs for girls pre-K through Grade 12.

The program’s goal is to improve the educational and economic disparity gaps in communities by providing resources and opportunities for girls to pursue a career in STEAAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, architecture, and math) education.

Kelly initially launched Women Leading Technology in 2018 as a LinkedIn Group to find other women in tech, as she was often both the only female and the only person of color on her team.

Kelly’s group, which she refers to as a “technology sorority,” grew into an official organization and nonprofit that offers programs in science, technology, engineering, arts, architecture, and math, as well as gaming, coding, robotics, fashion, and more.

Architecture is their most popular program, which Kelly finds encouraging, as only 1 percent of people in architecture are Black women.

On the show, Jennifer surprised Kelly with a video message from women and girls whose lives have been impacted by her program.

“Ms. Kelly is such a wonderful mentor,” said one of WLT’s young participants. “She taught me that I can do anything that I want to do and that no one can stop me.”

“Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to influence other young women to be able to pursue their dreams,” said Kim Nickerson, a leader of the WLT Architecture Girls Camp.

Kelly broke down in tears watching the video. “It just really speaks volumes for what we’re doing for these girls, and we’re really trying to make a difference,” she told Jennifer. “And I’m just grateful.”

Find out more by visiting womenleadingtechnology.org.