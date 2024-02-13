Kid Sports Reporter Jeremiah Fennell Enjoys Super Bowl Weekend in His New Mazda

Sponsored by Mazda | Jennifer Hudson’s favorite kid sports reporter Jeremiah Fennell had his biggest weekend ever!

Jeremiah Fennell, 11, has gone viral for his professional interview skills while chatting with some of the country’s most well-known athletes (not to mention the Vice President of the United States!).

Because of his impressive reporting skills, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” gave the Las Vegas native a big assignment for Super Bowl Sunday: attend the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Community Day event as the show’s on-location reporter.

Jeremiah and his mom, Lorraine, navigated their big weekend by driving around Las Vegas in their new Mazda CX-90, the very car JHud surprised Jeremiah with during her holiday giveaway show!

The Super Bowl Experience was an event featuring interactive football-themed games, an obstacle course, arts and crafts, exhibits, autograph opportunities with NFL players and legends, and more!

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Community Day event included a series of rotating stations and activities for local youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, including stations focused on peer mentoring, designing cleats for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, various team building exercises, Esports opportunities, NFL PLAY 60 health and wellness activities, and a community greening project.

Looks like Jeremiah had an amazing time and pursue his passion of sports journalism!