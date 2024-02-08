Kid Sports Reporter Jeremiah Fennell Shares His Super Bowl Predictions

Sponsored by Mazda | The last time Jennifer Hudson saw kid sports reporter Jeremiah Fennell and his mom, Lorraine, she gave the mother and the surprise of a lifetime: a brand-new Three Row Mazda CX-90!

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud video-chatted with Jeremiah to find out how their new car has changed their life.

Jeremiah told Jennifer that he and his mother Lorraine feels so blessed to receive the generous gift of a new car. Now they can drive to school together instead of walking or biking.

He also said the car is beautiful and has great features. It's even Jeremiah’s mother's favorite color!

While chatting with Jennifer, Jeremiah also gave his Super Bowl predictions and shared what his mom is most looking forward to: Usher’s halftime performance!

Jeremiah will be weighing in on the Big Game this Sunday on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Instagram Stories — make sure you follow us to catch Jeremiah’s updates!