Game Day Snack Recipes: Football Cake Pops, Spinach Dip Breadsticks & More

The Big Game is the best reason to bring out your snack-making A-game!

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige demonstrated how to prepare both sweet and salty snacks to keep all the guests at your Game Day party satisfied!

Check out the recipes below for Football Cake Pops, Game Day Spinach Breadsticks, and a football-field snack dip with edible players!

Game Day Spinach Dip Breadsticks

Ingredients:

Store-bought spinach dip

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese, divided

2 tubes refrigerated thin crust pizza crust

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions:

PREHEAT oven to 400 degrees.

SHAPE dough into football shapes. Make a top and bottom football.

USE store-bought spinach dip and spread across the bottom of the dough, then cover with top football.

BAKE football for about 22 minutes until quite golden brown on top. While it bakes, cut string cheese for the laces in different lengths for the laces and stripes.

BRUSH melted butter on top of baked breadsticks.

ARRANGE string cheese on top to create laces and stripes. Serve warm.

ENJOY!

Football Cake Pops

Ingredients:

Vanilla cake

Vanilla buttercream

Sprinkles

Ice cream scooper

Dark chocolate melting wafers

Lollipop sticks

White poppy paints

Paintbrush

Instructions:

MIX cake in a bowl with your hands and add buttercream, then mix again until a dough-like texture.

ADD sprinkles — use the color of your favorite team!

ROLL the dough into a round ball before gently shaping it into a football.

CHILL in the fridge for one hour.

MELT your chocolate wafers, then dip your lollipop stick in it.

INSERT the chocolate tip of the lollipop stick into the cake at an angle.

DIP the cake pop into the chocolate and cover the whole area. Set aside cake pop until the chocolate has hardened.

USE a paintbrush to decorate the cake pop with white chocolate football laces.

ENJOY!

Football Field and Players Snack Dip

Ingredients:

Guacamole

Sour cream

Pico de gallo

Refried beans

Olives (green and black)

Baby carrots

Mustard

Pretzel sticks

White chocolate

Piping bag

Casserole dish

Wax paper

Instructions:

MAKE the dip for your football field: Create side-by-side layers in the casserole dish with the guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and refried beans.

USE a paring knife to trim the olives into the shape of a helmet and gently press them onto the end of a baby carrot until they are secure.

USE a piping bag of mustard to draw a face mask onto each carrot.

PLACE your players on the field.

CREATE the goalposts with pretzel sticks and white chocolate.

LET the goalposts dry for about 8 minutes on wax paper, then add them to the field.

ENJOY!