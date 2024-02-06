Giveaway: Enter For Your Chance to Win a 250th Show Bundle!

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the 250th episode of her daytime talk show, and she's in a giving mood!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is giving away a 250th Show Bundle to one lucky winner!

The “Jennifer Hudson Show” 250th Show Bundle includes:

Gift Card for $250

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Purple Hoodie

Two "The Jennifer Hudson Show" T-Shirts

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Mug

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Water Bottle

Show poster signed by Jennifer Hudson!

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win!

Jennifer invited Chrissy Teigen to the show to help celebrate her 250th episode. (She had John Legend on her 100th episode, so it seemed appropriate to have his wife Chrissy on for the 250th show!)

Chrissy walked out onstage wheeling 250 flowers in a wagon for the host!

Later in the show, Jennifer received another surprise when none other than her favorite 5-year-old preacher, Luke Gillman, stopped by!

**Entry period ends on Tuesday, February 20, at 5:59 a.m. PT.

Good luck!