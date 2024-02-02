Chrissy Teigen & Rev Run Join the Guest Lineup

Marten de Boer/Joseph Simmons

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in February 5 to February 9 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, February 5

Joseph Simmons

Rev Run promotes “Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story.”

Jennifer welcomes Los Angeles Room & Board founder Sam Prater from Los Angeles, California, whose organization helps ensure students can complete their college degrees without food and housing insecurities. The organization consists of four locations in the city that create a safe living space for 190 students each year. Originally from Detroit, Sam dropped out of high school and struggled to become independent. He later went on to earn a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate. His dream is to end homelessness in the city.

Tuesday, February 6

Marten de Boer

Chrissy Teigen discusses “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” and her baking brand Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

Wednesday, February 7

Beth Behrs/Dan Reid

Beth Behrs promotes her CBS comedy series “The Neighborhood.”

David Guetta discusses his new single, “When We Were Young,” featuring Kim Petras.

Thursday, February 8

Tony Bowen/Getty Images

Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica stops by!

Black Pumas will perform their latest single “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)” from their album “Chronicles of a Diamond.”

Jennifer welcomes 4-year-old preschool student Summer and her parents Marvin and Janyl, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Summer is an aspiring surgeon and loves talking about bones, surgical procedures, and anything related to the medical field. She is known online for her dinnertime conversations with her dad, Dr. Marvin Smith (an orthopedic surgeon), where she asks him about the surgeries he performed that day.

Friday, February 9

Jennifer Hudson gets ready for the Big Game!