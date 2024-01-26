The Bachelor, Kylie Minogue & Charlie Wilson Join the Guest Lineup
January 26, 2024
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!
Tune in January 29 to February 2 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.
Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!
Monday, January 29
Charlie Wilson promotes his new single “Superman.”
Jennifer welcomes community activist Devine Carama from Lexington, Kentucky, who is a motivational speaker and runs the nonprofit ONE Lexington. The nonprofit group helps address and prevent crime among youth in Devine’s community. Devine recently went viral for teaching his mentoring class of young boys about emotional intelligence and says he sees himself in many of the young kids and families he helps. He was once a struggling single father and now uses his experience to mentor kids and young adults.
Tuesday, January 30
Singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton stops by.
Vote for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series
Wednesday, January 31
The Bachelor Joey Graziadei comes by.
CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. promotes the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
Former Los Angeles Laker and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher stops by.
Thursday, February 1
DJ, actor, and producer D-Nice joins Jennifer on the show.
Friday, February 2
Pop icon Kylie Minogue stops by the show.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.