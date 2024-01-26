The Bachelor, Kylie Minogue & Charlie Wilson Join the Guest Lineup

Disney/Gizelle Hernandez / Getty Images / P Music Group

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in January 29 to February 2 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, January 29

Charlie Wilson promotes his new single “Superman.”

Jennifer welcomes community activist Devine Carama from Lexington, Kentucky, who is a motivational speaker and runs the nonprofit ONE Lexington. The nonprofit group helps address and prevent crime among youth in Devine’s community. Devine recently went viral for teaching his mentoring class of young boys about emotional intelligence and says he sees himself in many of the young kids and families he helps. He was once a struggling single father and now uses his experience to mentor kids and young adults.

Tuesday, January 30

Singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton stops by.

Wednesday, January 31

The Bachelor Joey Graziadei comes by.

CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. promotes the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Former Los Angeles Laker and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher stops by.

Thursday, February 1

DJ, actor, and producer D-Nice joins Jennifer on the show.

Friday, February 2

Pop icon Kylie Minogue stops by the show.