Common, Snoop Dogg & Paris Hilton Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in January 22 to January 26 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, January 22

Common promotes his new book, “And Then We Rise.”

Jennifer welcomes Tiffany Miranda from Los Angeles, CA, who is the founder of Girls Make Beats. The nonprofit organization empowers young girls in underserved communities to become music producers, DJs, and audio engineers. Tiffany’s goal is to bridge the gender inequality gap in music production and give young women access to life-changing opportunities.

Tuesday, January 23

Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman promote their game show “We Are Family.”

Jennifer welcomes back Leanne Zapanta, and her husband, Raz, from Mission Hills, CA. Leanne and Raz visited the show last season when we surprised Leanne's bridal party during the show and gifted the couple a honeymoon. Since then, Leanne and Raz got married and went on their honeymoon. Leanne and Raz will chat with Jennifer and will give her a life update.

Wednesday, January 24

Paris Hilton promotes “Paris In Love” and her podcast, “Trapped In Treatment.” Paris is joined by her mother Kathy Hilton.

Joel Kim Booster discusses his Freeform series “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out.”

Jennifer welcomes Dr. Kwane Stewart from San Diego, CA, who is known as “The Street Vet." Dr. Kwane is a veterinarian who has quietly volunteered his time walking the city streets of California and given free veterinary services to the pets of unhoused people. In 2020, Dr. Kwane founded the nonprofit "Project Street Vet" to expand this important work and provide more support to those in need. Dr. Kwane was recently named CNN's 2023 Hero of the Year.

Thursday, January 25

Mel B discusses “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.”

Jennifer welcomes celebrity chef Lorenzo Espada, aka "Eat with Zo," from Charlotte, NC, who is best recognized for posting popular cooking tutorials online. Growing up, Zo’s parents always found a way to make something out of nothing and that family motto stuck with him. Zo started cooking in college, selling hot plates to students and locals to make ends meet. Now he’s a sought-after chef and specializes in creating traditional classics with a twist. Zo will perform a cooking demo and chat with Jennifer.

Friday, January 26

Snoop Dogg discusses his new movie “The Underdoggs.”

Jennifer welcomes back etiquette expert and best-selling author Myka Meier from New York, NY, who is the founder of Beaumont Etiquette and co-founder of the Plaza Hotel’s Finishing Program. Through her books, courses, and social media, Myka provides a wide variety of modern tips, tricks, and resources on etiquette. Myka will chat with Jennifer and demonstrate table etiquette.

Jennifer welcomes Ryan Peter Murphy and Bradley Rittmann from Boston, MA, both who are students at the Berklee College of Music. They gained popularity online by busking on the streets and in the parks of Boston. Jennifer recently surprised them when she visited Boston to host the city’s official tree lighting ceremony. They will perform and chat with Jennifer.