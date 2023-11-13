Enter for Your Chance to Win a JunkTheory Starter Kit!

’Tis the season for self-care!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is giving away a JunkTheory Starter Kit to one lucky winner!

The JunkTheory Starter Kit includes the following:

Juniper Biome Cleanser

Chamomile Hyaluronic Moisturizer

Plum Algae Overnight Treatment

These are three premium formulas to build your routine for morning and night. Cleanse, moisturize, and treat your skin to a mix of earth-powered and certified organic ingredients that are designed to moisturize, clean without stripping, and treat and correct overnight to make your skin glow each day.

JunkTheory is a new clean skin care brand based in California that wants to eliminate plastic from the beauty industry. Each of the brand’s bottles and jars contain 1 gram of plastic, compared to the average plastic skin care product that has about 150 grams of plastic packaging. Now is the time to start living junk-free — and JunkTheory is here to make it easier.

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win!

For a second chance to win, sign up for our newsletter and get access to exclusive sweepstakes and be one of the first to hear about opportunities to win incredible prizes!

**Entry period ends on Monday, November 27, at 5:59 a.m. PT.

Good luck!