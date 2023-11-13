JunkTheory Skin Care Wants to Eliminate Plastic from the Beauty Industry

Sponsored by JunkTheory | Showing love to your skin is an important part of self-care — and so is taking care of your environment.

On Monday’s show, Jennifer Hudson surprised her live studio audience with a JunkTheory starter kit, which includes Juniper Biome Cleanser, Chamomile Hyaluronic Moisturizer, and Plum Algae Overnight Treatment.

JunkTheory is a new clean skin care brand based in California that wants to eliminate plastic from the beauty industry.

Each of the brand’s bottles and jars contain 1 gram of plastic, compared to the average plastic skin care product that has about 150 grams of plastic packaging.

If you were to use JunkTheory products every single day for 25 years, you would still have a smaller plastic footprint than if you used just one plastic product!

The beauty industry produces more than 100 billion pieces of plastic packaging every year — that’s more pieces of plastic than there are stars in the entire Milky Way galaxy!

JunkTheory packages include vegan and cruelty-free clean formulas in aluminum, an infinitely recyclable material. Why? Because it’s the single most recycled material in the United States — it’s recycled more often than plastic and glass.

Now is the time to start living junk-free — and JunkTheory is here to make it easier.

Browse products and get more info by visiting junktheory.com.