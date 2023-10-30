Jennifer Surprises a 5-Year-Old Musical Prodigy Who Can Play Piano Blindfolded

Move over, Mozart!

Jelijah Diaz is a 5-year-old from Miami, Florida, who went viral for his amazing ability to play piano while blindfolded! Jennifer Hudson invited him to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show off his amazing skills and surprise him with an unexpected gift!

Jelijah has perfect pitch, so he can identify any musical note upon hearing it. JHud tested his knowledge by singing a note, and Jelijah immediately knew it was a G!

He started taking both piano and violin lessons at the age of 3 and has won first place in local Miami piano competitions.

Jelijah told Jennifer Hudson on the show that he wants to be an “astronaut and Mozart” when he grows up because his dream is to play the piano on the moon!

“Because it’s challenging,” he explained. “I like challenges.”

Jelijah’s next challenge? He told Jennifer that he wants to learn how to play the drums.

Our friends at Guitar Center surprised Jelijah with a new Ludwig BackBeat Complete 5-piece Drum Set and three months of drum lessons!

