Jennifer Surprises Paramedic Who Saved Lives of a Dad & His Daughter Years Apart

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating an amazing emergency responder who saved the life of a man having a heart attack and would go on to donate a lifesaving kidney to his daughter.

Paramedic Kristi Hadfield appeared on the October 11 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with Molly Jones, the woman she donated a kidney to years after saving Molly’s father’s life. The pair joined Jennifer on the couch to tell their amazing story, but they had no idea Jennifer had huge surprises in store for them!

In 2016, Kristi was working as a paramedic in West Virginia when she helped a man named John Cunningham, whom she believed was having a heart attack. On the way to the hospital, John went into cardiac arrest. Kristi was able to resuscitate him, and he recovered.

Kristi likes to check in on her patients, so she friended John on Facebook. John’s daughter, Molly, was so grateful to Kristi for saving her father’s life that she reached out to Kristi online to thank her. The pair stayed in touch over the years.

In 2022, Molly was ill with advanced kidney disease and desperately needed a kidney transplant. She posted online about needing a kidney and immediately got a response from Kristi, whom she had yet to meet in real life: “Hey, I’ve got your kidney here,” she wrote. “What’s your blood type? I saved your dad and I’m going to save you, too.”

The transplant was successful, and the pair now think of each other as family. Molly tells “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that because of Kristi, she was able to celebrate her 42nd birthday and have so many more memories with her family — which now includes Kristi.

Kristi and Molly have made it their mission to educate others about organ donation. They started the Facebook group “Bean Buddies: A Kidney Transplant and Donation Forum” to provide a space for stories, inspiration, information, and hope surrounding donation and transplants.

During the show, Jennifer revealed that the town in which Kristi works as a paramedic issued a proclamation to make December 27, 2023, Kristi Hadfield Day in Ritchie County, West Virginia, to honor her heroic acts.

That’s not all. To help celebrate the anniversary of their organ transplant, Jennifer surprised this duo on the show with a six-day, five-night all-inclusive vacation to Dreams Tulum Resort and Spa in Mexico!

At Dreams Tulum Resort and Spa, they’ll enjoy unlimited luxury with gourmet dining experiences, beautiful beachfront settings, and roundtrip airfare.

