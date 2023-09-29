'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Premiere Week Guest Lineup

Yu Tsai / Zackery Michael

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns for season two with an incredible roster of guests to kick off premiere week with host Jennifer Hudson, beginning Monday, October 2.

Tune in October 2 to October 6 to see JHud with big names from the world of sports, music and more.

Monday, October 2

Jennifer welcomes superfan couple Traci Caudle and Pat Jean-Baptiste, from Los Angeles, CA who had a surprise special guest, Jennifer Hudson, show up on their wedding day, creating a moment that they’ll never forget.

Plus, Jennifer sits down with Tiare Lawrence from Lahaina, HI who recently gained national attention for her philanthropic work after the devastating Maui Fires.

Tuesday, October 3

“The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan join Hudson in-studio to talk about Season 24.

Wednesday, October 4

Multi-talented superstar Taye Diggs chats about his new podcast “You Had Me At Hello.”

Thursday, October 5

Jennifer chats with comedian Cedric The Entertainer, talking about his debut novel “Flipping Boxcars” and his latest venture launching barbeque label AC Barbeque with fellow comedian, Anthony Anderson.

Friday, September 22

Season 2 premiere week wraps with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal who discusses his upcoming gala “The Event” held in Las Vegas.