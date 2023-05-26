JHud Heads Back to the Disco Era with ‘70s-Inspired Silver Jumpsuit

Jennifer Hudson gave off nothing but good vibes with an outfit inspired by the 1970s!

“Jennifer was so excited about her guests Issa Rae and Bill Bellamy,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of JHud’s celebrity guests for the May 26 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show".

“This metallic luster jumpsuit was Jennifer’s version of a party look that was still comfortable,” she said.

V explained that this outfit was “inspired by a ’70s disco look.”

Disco queen JHud wore her hair in a high, slightly crimped ponytail, adding to the throwback look. She accessorized with subdued silver rings and bracelets, plus sparkling jewels on her hot red manicure.

Jennifer doesn’t often wear silver, but when she does, she makes sure it’s spectacular. This past February, she attended Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party in a memorable strapless sparkling silver gown coated in sequins.

On the show, JHud sat down with Issa Rae, who appears in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. The multi-hyphenate called the experience “a dream come true — a dream I didn’t know I had!”

“My little sister used to have a My Size Barbie. We used to mess that Barbie up!” Issa told JHud.

When her sister saw her Barbie character in the new film — President Barbie, thank you very much — Issa recalled her sister stating, “That Barbie’s not effed up the way you effed my Barbie up!”

Later in the show, Jennifer chatted with comedian and actor Bill Bellamy about his new memoir, “Top Billin’,” which features stories of Bill interacting with music royalty during his early career as a comedian and MTV host and VJ.

One such story involved Bill chatting with a woman on the phone when their conversation was interrupted by his call waiting. “It’s this little soft voice,” he recalled hearing on the line. She said her name was “Jan,” and he hung up on her thinking it was a wrong number.

She called him right back and said it was Janet Jackson, and Bill immediately hung up on the other person! Janet ended up inviting him to open for her on her Velvet Rope tour.

“Oh, my God, you are a real star,” he said of seeing how many hundreds of thousands of people were there to see Janet perform. “I’m just trying to be one!”