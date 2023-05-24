JHud Superfan Who Provides Hygiene Products for Unhoused People Surprised with $5,000!

Sponsored by Bombas | Jennifer Hudson is helping a fan in her life’s mission to help those facing homelessness.

Briana, a huge JHud fan, wrote to the show to tell Jennifer all about her nonprofit, Street Team Movement, which provides hygiene care, laundry services, and remedial aid to unhoused people.

Since 2013, Briana and her team of volunteers have helped wash over 50,000 loads of laundry, given more than 500 free haircuts and 500 showers, handed out over 1 million hygiene items, and helped restore hope and dignity to those they serve.

During the pandemic, Briana also launched free hygiene vending machines to make care safe and accessible 24/7.

Briana told JHud she lived on the streets for a month in order to understand the challenges unhoused people face and to better inform herself of their needs. Inspired by her acts of kindness, Jennifer surprised Briana with a trip to Los Angeles to visit the show!

Socks, underwear, and T-shirts are the top three most requested items at homeless shelters, which is why Bombas has teamed up with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to donate 2,000 pairs of socks and a check for $5,000 to Street Team Movement!

Bombas makes incredibly comfortable apparel, from socks and underwear to T-shirts, slippers, and more. For every item they sell, they donate an item to people experiencing homelessness. Learn more by visiting bombas.com.