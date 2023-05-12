Veteran Family’s Surprise Home Makeover: See the Results!

Sponsored by Behr | Back in November, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” teamed up with Behr Paint and Operation Homefront to surprise the Greens, a veteran family whose home needed a little refresh. It’s now time to unveil their dream home makeover!

Married couple Shomari and Renee Green, both U.S. Army veterans, were in JHud’s live studio audience during the November 29 show, thinking they were semifinalists in a home makeover giveaway. They were shocked when Jennifer Hudson brought them up onstage with her!

When Jennifer asked them about their home, Renee said they purchased their “beautiful house” five years ago in upstate New York. Sadly, they didn’t realize “there were concerns when we purchased it.”

Ultimately, Shomari and Renee said their dream was to create a comfortable space where their family could gather and enjoy time together. That’s when Jennifer revealed that they were not semifinalists but rather the winners of a home makeover courtesy of Behr Paint Company.

Celebrity designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent led the makeover, which took place at the family’s home in Monticello, New York.

Nate and Jeremiah worked intimately with the family to find out what they wanted most in their home, then they got to designing.

For the newly renovated home’s walls, Nate and Jeremiah used the BEHR® DESIGNER COLLECTION, a tried-and-true palette of 30 white, neutral and accent colors. Each color elevates any room and allows for endless design possibilities.

For the living room, they chose Tranquil Gray, a delicate taupe shade that makes the room feel calm and inviting while creating the perfect backdrop for family gatherings.

The trim was painted in Blank Canvas, a warm and welcoming white that complements the wall color and offers a polished look.

For the playroom, they used Even Better Beige, a versatile neutral color that pairs well with any palette. They also created a unique table that features hand-painted squares of colors to add some sophisticated playfulness to the room.

The playroom was finished off with accentuated doors and trim in Blank Canvas to make the space feel warm and inviting.

The Green family was so excited to see their home’s new look!

"This is super glam!" exclaimed an amazed Renee. "The colors are so warm. It looks so much warmer in here... I absolutely adore this!"